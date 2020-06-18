Advertisement

OU suspends requirement of standardized test scores

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Ohio University announced a new test-optional admission pathway, which would suspend the requirement of standardized test scores like the ACT or SAT.

Officials with the university made the announcement Thursday.

They say this is for first-year students on the Athens Campus. Applicants can choose whether standardized test scores should be considered as one of the factors during the application review.

This new application does not ban the use of scores. Students can choose to submit an ACT or SAT score if they want, but there won't be a negative impact if they do not include them.

This is part of OU's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The university says a temporary test-optional pathway was implemented through Spring 2021 to give flexibility as the ACT and College Board canceled national and school based test administration dates. This option is now permanent. The Spring 2020 Test-Optional Task Force recommendations were shared with the Ohio University Board of Trustees at their June meeting.

As of right now, first year applicants who have been out of high school for more than a year, international and transfer students are already exempt from having to submit an ACT or SAT test score.

OU's regional campuses and online programs have open admission processes, so standardized test scores aren't required. However, College Credit Plus applicants may still be required to submit test scores.

“Ohio University strives to be a place of access and inclusion, even in our most rigorous and selective admission processes,” said President M. Duane Nellis. “We know that standardized testing sometimes can present access barriers. By making submission of standardized tests optional, I’m pleased that we can remove one more obstacle for students, especially in this moment.”

Officials say standardized test scores represent just one factor that is considered during admissions. Other factors are reviewed, including academic performance, rigor of curriculum, grades and grade trends, class rank, optional essays, letters of recommendation, special talents and achievements, and more, to determine an applicant’s admission.

