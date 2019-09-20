W.Va. DOH plans to ease congestion along Corridor G in Charleston

The West Virginia Department of Highways is looking to ease traffic congestion along Corridor G in Kanawha County.

At a public forum, five proposals were presented to help ease traffic congestion along Corridor G in Kanawha County.

From now until Oct. 21, the DOH has opened up a public comment period regarding five proposals they are considering. You can look at them here.

Each one being considered focuses on a 2-mile radius from Corridor G at Emerald Road to MacCorkle Avenue. Each plan includes improving that intersection and widening Corridor G.

The project, which officials say could cost anywhere from $25 $50 million, is a part of Gov. Jim Justice's "Roads to Prosperity Program."

The DOH would like to have a plan selected by late November, early December with the hopes that construction could begin in Fall 2020. You can submit comments on the DOH website.

