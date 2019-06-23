Officer finds priceless momento and returns it to veteran

A find by a South Charleston police officer has helped a local veteran reconnect to his late wife.

Recently Cpl. Travis Parsons was searching houses along Jefferson Road that are in the works to be torn down to make way for a major project.

He says when he checked a closet in one home to make sure no one was hiding in it, he found a few pictures from the 1940s era, a love note, and a lock of hair.

"I immediately knew that it was something that was more of a keepsake for somebody than just a typical type of gift," said Parsons.

It turns out, the pictures were of World War II veteran Jack Jones' wife who passed away in 2002.

Parsons was able to figure out where Jones lives today to return the pictures and note that meant so much to him.

"He was extremely emotional, very happy to have the pictures. He called it an absolute precious gift to have back," said Parsons.

Parsons says he spent some time with Jones last week, sharing stories and now considers the two friends.

"There are few things that really stand out in your career that make you feel like you've really done something great for somebody and that is absolutely one of my top times."