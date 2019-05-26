Officer hit with trash can during brawl at California high school

A high school in California was on lockdown Friday after an all-out brawl among students, teachers and police.

A high school in Stockton, California went on lockdown after a brawl between students and teachers; a trash can was thrown at responding police. (Source: KTXL/CNN)

The incident took place at Bear Creek High and was caught on video by many students.

The footage shows a garbage can being thrown by a student as responding officers tried to detain an unruly student who had been fighting with a staff member and resisting the officer’s commands.

"I didn't know it was that bad. I was thinking a few students, you know, had an altercation. But I did not know it was as bad as it was from that video," an unnamed parent said.

Police estimated 80 students played a role and said several of them tried the pull the officer off of the student being detained.

That's when things really got ugly.

According to investigators, during this detention, officers were struck by several students and a garbage can was thrown at officers and school staff.

"When you go to school, you're supposed to respect the authority that's trying to keep you safe while you're here on campus," former student Kira Elkins said.

Police did say no officers, students or staff suffered injuries during the incident, and the original disruptive student was cited for resisting arrest.

But after seeing the video, many are wondering what could happen to the others who were involved.

"I don't know what is going on with these kids,” the unknown parent said. “I don't know. Even with the authority there and they are still being too much. It's scary. It's dangerous."

It is unclear if any of the other students involved will be charged.

Copyright 2019 KTXL via CNN. All rights reserved.