Officer-involved shooting in Gallia County

Deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in Addison Township.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says deputies were called to a breaking and entering in the 1800 block of State Route 7 north. This is near the Kanagua Rest Area.

Officials found an open door and found several people inside the residence. At least one shot was fired by an officer.

Several people inside the residence were taken into custody and one person was taken to the hospital. They are listed in stable condition.

None of the officers were hurt.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is also investigating.

We have a crew at the scene.

