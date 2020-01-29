Officer involved shooting closes Route 23 in Greenup County

Kentucky State Police are on the scene of an officer involved shooting Wednesday morning.

Troopers said it happened on Route 23 between the U.S. Grant Bridge and South Shore.

There's no word on the condition of the person who was shot.

A Kentucky District 9 transportation spokesperson says all lanes of Route 23 are closed in the area. Southbound drivers are being re-routed into Portsmouth.

It's unclear how long the road will remain closed. Northbound lanes are expected to open before southbound.

Troopers are urging drivers to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.