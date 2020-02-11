Officers cleared administratively in shooting

Officers involved in a shooting late last month have been cleared administratively, Portsmouth Police Capt. Jason Hedrick said Tuesday.

Those officers are back on the job, Hedrick said.

The incident happened Jan. 29. It began during an attempted traffic stop on U.S. 23 in Scioto County, Ohio, and continued into Greenup County, Kentucky.

A woman was arrested after the incident on a fugitive from justice charge. Investigators say shots were fired from the vehicle the woman was in, and police returned fire – injuring her.

