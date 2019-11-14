Officers exposed to suspected fentanyl during Huntington drug raid

Four people are facing drug charges after police raided a home in Huntington Wednesday.

After a month-long investigation, Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says officers executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of Cedar Grove Court.

The Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force raided the home around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Tyrone Brown, 25, of Detroit, was the primary target. According to investigators, Brown also goes by the names "C.J." and "Cho".

When officers arrived, they found Brown trying to "destroy drug evidence."

Dial says several law enforcement officials were exposed to a substance they believe to be fentanyl -- a powerful opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Paramedics treated the officers as well as the suspects.

Police seized more than 24 grams of the suspected fentanyl as well as cash and two sets of digital scales.





Brown is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.



Justin Bradley, 30, of Huntington, was also charged with conspiracy to possess with intent and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.



Leeann Staszewski, 43, of Huntington, was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver.



Michael Staszewski, 51, of Huntington, was charged with maintaining a dwelling.



Dial says more arrests are expected.

According to the jail website, Brown, Bradley, and Leeann Staszewski are all in the Western Regional Jail.

The landlord will receive a nuisance letter.

