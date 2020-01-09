Officers start patrolling streets of downtown Huntington on foot

A couple officers with the Huntington Police Department are trading in their cruisers to pound the pavement.

Cpl. Kyle Patton with the Huntington Police Department walks down 4th Avenue to check in with business owners.

The Huntington Police Department is bringing back its foot patrols. The officers first hit the streets on Jan. 4.

Both officers were already on the force, but have now taken on this new role. The two officers are Cpl. Kyle Patton and Cpl. John Weber.

Huntington Police's Interim Chief Ray Cornwell says the discussion about bringing foot patrols back began months ago.

"We feel that no matter what the situation is, more police presence is always good," Cornwell said.

The department had part-time foot patrols last summer, however, they are now able to implement them full-time.

Although you will mostly see these two officers walking through downtown Huntington, Cornwell says you may also see them on bikes or motorcycles at times.

The officers will be working 12-hour shifts each day. He says during the winter months, the officers will typically be working dayshift.

However, he says those hours could change during summer when more people are out later at night.

The officers will be focusing their efforts in downtown Huntington. Currently, the officers are stopping in businesses, introducing themselves and getting to know the owners.

On Thursday, Cpl. Patton stopped in 'Now Hear This.' Vince Hebert owns the record store along 4th Avenue in Huntington.

He says he can remember the foot patrols when he was in a different location years ago.

"I was down the street by where Glenn's was at for a little over 20 years at that location on the corner and I do remember seeing the foot patrol, the bike patrol and they were always prevalent," said Hebert.

Hebert feels the foot patrols will be beneficial for both business owners and those who visit downtown Huntington.

"It's definitely a positive thing," Hebert said. "You want people to be able to come down here and feel safe and it's wonderful for the business owners because if we don't have those people, then our shops close up and we are done."

Although he feels the patrols would be better during the nighttime hours, he still feels they will make a difference in the community.

"It's a great avenue to keep communication open and it gives us an opportunity to know there is someone there that will help us out if there is something going on or we have a need," Hebert said.

Cornwell says they are hoping to eventually add more foot patrols.