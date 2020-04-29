Official | Kentucky Mega Millions, Powerball sales down 50%

Lottery tickets in Kentucky have taken a nosedive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chip Polston, the state lottery’s vice president of communications, told WLEX-TV that Kentucky’s Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots sales are down 50%, or nearly $9.2 million, compared to the same period last year.

Polston says Kentucky Lottery would still honor the commitment it made to send thousands of students to college through its proceeds despite the sales drop.

He says 126,000 Kentucky students were given more than $250 million from the organization for their college expenses last year.

