Official date set for lawmakers to reconvene for W.Va. special session

A date has been set for the First Extraordinary Session of the West Virginia Senate to reconvene.

Lawmakers will reconvene starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 24.

The House passed House Bill 206 late Wednesday. Click here to see that story.

It would allow for a staggered implementation of charter schools, limiting the state to three charters until 2023 then letting three more go up every three years after that.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice has tweeted support for the bill, calling it a "major step toward building new opportunities for our children."