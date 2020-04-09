Officials announce 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Pike County

Officials in Pike County announced 2 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning, bringing the county total to 3.

Pikeville Medical Center Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass announced another person tested positive and is recovering at home.

There was another positive case confirmed at Tug Valley ARH in South Williamson. Officials say it was a 78-year-old female who is being treated at the hospital.

Judge Executive Ray Jones announced on Thursday he would consider issuing a curfew for Pike County if it becomes necessary. He also announced that he is considering issuing an additional executive order shutting down all public gatherings.

