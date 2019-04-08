Ohio law requires schools to notify parents if kids are absent

Heading out the door for school is something most kids do every day.

But that was the last thing 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze ever did.

DeFreeze was headed to school in Cleveland when she was kidnapped, tortured, raped and murdered in 2017.

DeFreeze’s parents were not notified of her absence until the end of the school day when her mother called about a PTA meeting.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking and horrifying,” Jessica McIllhenny, a parent and school counselor said.

Two years later, a law has gone into effect across the state of Ohio. The law, named Alianna’s Alert, requires schools to notify parents if their child has not shown up to school within two hours of the start of the day.

"So many things can happen between point A and point B, it’s difficult to let your mind go there,” Green Local Schools Superintendent Jodi Armstrong said.

Armstrong hopes the new law will help keep her students safe.

"You do try to take that back home and how can we try to help our own children and prevent these kind of things because they can happen anywhere,” she said.

After teachers put in attendance, the system will automatically call parents of children who were marked absent without an excuse.

"And then it comes back full circle, principals in turn receive a report from the system notifying them whether the call was answered, whether it went to machine,” Armstrong said.

McIlhenny wishes the law would have been put in place before something tragic happened.

"And to think if I’m the parent, and I’m notified sooner and maybe can find my daughter that this is very important,” she said.

In 2018, Christopher Whitaker was sentenced to death for the rape, torture and murder of DeFreeze.