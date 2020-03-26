Ohio 2020 State of the State Address postponed

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof and Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder announced Thursday that the Governor’s annual State of the State Address will be postponed to a later date.

This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor was scheduled to deliver the 2020 State of the State address on March 31, 2020.

In a joint statement, Governor DeWine, President Obhof, and Speaker Householder said, "We have taken steps to ensure that the business of our state is carried out in a safe and careful manner to protect our many public servants, their families, and anyone with whom they come into contact. In keeping with those ongoing goals, we will not bring together the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, the Governor’s Cabinet, and the entire General Assembly in the same place at the same time for the State of the State Address until a later date, after the State of Emergency has concluded."

