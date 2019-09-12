Ohio Department of Education releases 2019 school report cards

The Ohio Department of Education released the 2019 school report cards Thursday.

You can find your Ohio district's report card and other resources here. West Virginia report cards can be found here. Kentucky's report cards are expected to be released later this month.

No school districts in our region received an "A" grade. Only three school districts in our area received a "B" grade: Bloom-Vernon Schools, Dawson-Bryant Local Schools, and Wheelersburg Local Schools.

Here is a breakdown of how the districts in our area scored:



Bloom-Vernon Schools - B



Chesapeake Union Exempted Village Schools - C



Clay Local Schools - D



Dawson-Bryant Local Schools - B



Eastern Local Schools - C



Fairland Local Schools - C



Gallia County Local Schools - D



Gallipolis City Schools - D



Green Local Schools - C



Ironton City Schools - C



Jackson City Schools - C



Meigs Local Schools - D



Minford Local Schools - C



New Boston Local Schools - D



Northwest Local Schools - C



Portsmouth City Schools - D



Southern Local Schools - D



South Point Local Schools - C



Symmes Valley Local Schools - C



Valley Local Schools - C



Vinton County Local Schools - D



Washington-Nile Local Schools - C



Wellston City Schools - C



Wheelersburg Local Schools - B



State education leaders want to remind parents that these report cards only tell part of the story, "Ohio’s schools and districts have many points of pride to share, and the Department encourages parents, caregivers, community members and business partners to learn what’s happening in their local schools," ODE officials stated in a press release. "Talking with parents and neighbors, browsing school and district websites or visiting schools and meeting educators can provide a more complete picture of students’ educational experiences."

The state as a whole is making improvements, according to ODE officials -- continuing the positive trend the department has seen in recent years. Nearly 80 percent of school districts received a "C" grade or higher. More than 30 percent received a "B" or higher.

About 86 percent of 666 schools in the state improved by at least two letter grades from last year. Also, 106 school districts improved their overall grades from last year.

“This year’s report cards show continuous improvement is ongoing and that, across Ohio, we are getting better and better at challenging, preparing and empowering each child,” stated Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction. “We are seeing positive results from the focus on equity, partnerships and quality schools for all students. I applaud the hard work by students, teachers, parents and community members that has led to the progress we see. That said, we must keep pushing forward. We will continue to implement Each Child, Our Future, Ohio’s shared strategic plan for education, and keep looking for ways to more effectively serve the state’s 1.7 million students.”

Here are more highlights from the statewide report card: