Ohio Department of Health announces anti-vaping initiatives

After 10 cases of severe pulmonary illness have been linked to vaping by the Ohio Department of Health, they have announced new initiatives to prevent and reduce the use of vapes in children.

Among these initiatives involved sending letters to each school district in the state of Ohio, encouraging them to prohibit the use of vape products in their schools. Also, the ODH is investing about $3.3 million in developing tools and resources that can be used by community officials to help educate people on the dangers of vaping.

Debbie Fisher, the accreditation coordinator for the Lawrence County Health Department in Ironton, talked about her thoughts on the new initiatives.

“There's going to be a lot of money put into public education campaigns, and we're really looking forward to getting on board with that and making our county safe for teens so that the teens are not likely to pick this up, or if they do, they can maybe help one another stop," Fisher said.

There is a new law in the state of Ohio that takes effect on Oct. 17, saying that no one under 21 may purchase tobacco products and that includes vaping products.

The Ohio Department of Health will also be investing $800,000 in a campaign to educate people on the new law.

President Trump has also proposed the ban of non-tobacco flavorings in vape products, promising "strong rules and regulations" as soon as the next couple of weeks.