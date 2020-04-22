Ohio Director of Health issues new order regarding elective procedures

As of 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reports there are 14,117 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The death toll stands at 610, health officials say.

2,882 have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus and there have been 880 admitted to the ICU.

Director of Health for the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton issued an order Wednesday asking healthcare providers to reassess elective surgeries that have been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Gov. DeWine says the decision on whether to proceed with those procedures should be based on the patients condition and/or quality of life.