Ohio EMA offers toolkit for religious institutions

In hasn't been long since Wheelersburg Baptist Church formed their security team.

Gov. Mike DeWine's STRONG Ohio initiative continues with assistance for houses of worship in active-aggressor situations.

“Two years, a little over two years,” said David Bowe, a member of the church’s security team. “It's kind of new to us but we're warming up to it.”

Now, the security team has the option for a little help.

The Ohio Emergency Management agency is now providing toolkits for religious leaders to prepare for active-aggressor situations.

It's a toolkit, which might not be that new to some houses of worship in the area.

“Most churches around here that have security teams are doing what's been outlined in their security plan,” Bowe said.

The program is part of Governor Mike DeWine's STRONG Ohio initiative which comes off an escalation of violence in religious institutions over the last decade.

Bowe says that while most of what the toolkit provides can apply to churches like Wheelersburg Baptist, it could use a little work.

“It's a good program,” Bowe said. “It probably needs to be worked on a little bit to get it into the churches.”

Pastor Brad Brandt, who has been pastor at WBC for more than 30 years, says that while keeping places of worship safe to everyone is important, true security in all religion comes from faith.

“We are concerned about security at this church, but we recognize that ultimate security comes from trusting the one that's in control of everything,” Brandt said.

Religious leaders can request those toolkits free of charge at the Ohio EMA's website.