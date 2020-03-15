Ohio Gov. calls for all restaurants and bars to close amid coronavirus outbreak

Ohio's governor is ordering all restaurants and bars to close in the state beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday.

He says they can stay open for carry-out and delivery only.

"What we can't have is people congregating and seated," DeWine said. "I'm aware that this will impact many, many good workers. I can't tell you how sorry I am, but we will work to mitigate the suffering. It is our goal for everyone to get through this."

Earlier Sunday, DeWine appeared on NBC's Meet the Press where he said he was looking at making the decision.

It is not clear how this will impact restaurants in our region who have announced that they will be offering free lunches to students who are out of class because DeWine closed schools last week.

In a tweet Sunday, DeWine said if they did not act and get distance between people, Ohio's healthcare system will not hold up.

