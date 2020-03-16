Ohio Gov. closing gyms, movie theaters and other businesses; looking to postpone Ohio primary

Gov. DeWine announcement Monday afternoon that it is clear Tuesday's in-person voting "does not and can not conform to current CDC guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic."

Gov. DeWine is recommending that in-person voting be postponed until June 2. Ohio's primary was set for Tuesday, March 17.

Gov. DeWine says he does not have the power to extend an election as he is suggesting. Gov. DeWine says a lawsuit will be filed Monday in common pleas court in Franklin County.

The governor is also recommending absentee ballots be allowed between now and June 2.

"No one should have to choose between their constitutional rights and their health," Gov. Dewine said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered for several businesses, including gyms and movie theaters, to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says this covers all gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, indoor water parks, movie theaters and trampoline parks across the state until further notice.

All the impacted businesses will close by day's end Monday.

The Ohio Department of Health has announced the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up.

According to health officials, 50 cases have now been confirmed.

The cases have been confirmed in 12 different counties.

