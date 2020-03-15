Ohio Gov. ‘looking at’ closing restaurants and bars during coronavirus pandemic

In an interview Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told Chuck Todd that he is “certainly looking at” closing restaurants and bars throughout the state to limit the spreading of COVID-19.

“We started off last week closing schools, we adjusted the number of people gathering together to 100,” DeWine said. “We’ve restricted access to our nursing homes, to our prisons, so we’re taking tough steps.”

The decision to close restaurants would not only have economic impacts on owners and employees, but several have already said they will be offering free lunches to children who are out of school for at least the next few weeks.

“These are tough decisions, we are inconveniencing people, it’s making people’s lives change, but we have to save lives,” said DeWine. “Everything we’re doing is to save lives.”

DeWine says there are no plans to postpone Tuesday’s primary election in Ohio. He is encouraging people to early vote, and adds measures are being taken to sanitize polling locations.

