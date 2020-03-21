Ohio Governor Mike DeWine closes adult day services

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced in his Saturday afternoon press conference that adult day services will close in the state.

This will include several developmental disability services in Ohio.

"Adult day services for people with developmental disabilities," DeWine said. "Individuals with disabilities who receive care every day. Our concern is that they congregate in large numbers. That is dangerous."

DeWine also said that small groups may gather in homes for these services as long as precautions are taken and they are in groups of 10 or less.