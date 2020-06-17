Advertisement

Ohio governor says new police reform proposals are 'things that need to be done'

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was joined by Attorney General Dave Yost Wednesday for a news conference to announce proposed police reform policies.

The governor announced several new measures that are being presented to the general assembly including:

  • Requiring those who apply to take law enforcement basic training to first pass a psychological exam showing they are fit for a law enforcement career
  • Directing the Ohio Criminal Justice Services to fund six total hours of de-escalation training, use-of-force training and implicit bias training
  • Creating a standard use-of-force definition and mandate that all agencies in the state report information on these incidents to a database
  • Asking to ban chokeholds except in life or death situations
  • Asking to mandate independent investigations and prosecutions for all officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths
  • Directing Ohio State Highway Patrol to begin outfitting all troopers with body cameras
  • Asking lawmakers to look at ways state can help provide body cameras to all local law enforcement agencies
  • Creating a law enforcement oversight and accountability board to ensure officers adhere to professional code of conduct

Wednesday's announcement comes after weeks of protests across the country in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

During Wednesday's briefing, Attorney General Yost said he had created a Facebook page called 'Be Heard by the AG.'

He says he created the page to get input from people about the proposals. He says many of the measures announced reflect some of that input that was given.

The governor says he is hopeful lawmakers will be able to start having hearings immediately to hopefully pass some of the proposals.

