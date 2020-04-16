Ohio Governor says state will start to reopen May 1 "in phases"

The Ohio Department of Health is releasing new data when it comes to coronavirus in the state of Ohio.

As of Thursday, the department says there are now 8,414 positive cases of the virus.

389 deaths are now being reported.

2,331 people have been hospitalized with the virus. 707 of those have been admitted to the ICU.

More than 74,000 people have been tested.

During Thursday's daily news briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he would look at starting to reopen the state on May 1. He says this will happen in phases.

He says they will start with companies that can follow state guidelines and ensure the safety of employees and customers.

He commented that the workplace "is going to be different," and you will likely still see people in masks and practicing social distancing.

Gov. DeWine says as some businesses start to reopen, he, along with health officials will "be careful" and keep an eye on hospital admissions and PPE availability, among other things, as they move forward.

During Thursday's briefing, Dr. Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health said, "The path ahead will consist of several phases and there is a lot of things that you can do to help us continue to flatten the curve, such as great hygiene and wearing a face mask while out in public."

Gov. DeWine says more details will be laid out in the days ahead. When asked by a reporter about the "stay-at-home order" and schools reopening, the governor said he would likely address that next week. He said he wanted to talk with superintendents across the state first.