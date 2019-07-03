Ohio patrols to crack down on Fourth of July impaired driving

In preparation for the Fourth of July holiday, Ohio State Highway Patrol will increase their presence along Ohio roads from July 3 through Sunday July 7.

The officers will especially be cracking down on impaired drivers throughout this time period.

The patrol's zero-tolerance policy is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign which aims to get drunk drivers off the road.

In 2018, there were four deadly crashes that took the lives of eight people. In one of those crashes, the person was driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Three people were killed in that crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol recorded 302 arrests last year for people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The reporting period ran from July 3 to July 4, 2018.

Ohio drivers are asked to call #677 to report impaired driver, drug activity, or stranded motorists.

