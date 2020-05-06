Ohio House passes amendment to limit state health director's power regarding stay-at-home orders

The Ohio House of Representatives on Wednesday passed an amendment that would limit state Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s power to issue stay-at-home orders for more than 14 days.

House members passed the measure by a 58-37 vote.

Senate Bill No. 1, which heads back to the Senate, would reduce the number of regulatory restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued the following statement after the House vote:

"My administration is focused on the important things we need to do to help businesses responsibly reopen while protecting Ohioans' health and safety. This week alone, this included increasing coronavirus testing and tracing, balancing Ohio's budget, and working on plans to move Ohio's economy forward. Ohioans need their legislators focused on these important issues. Creating more uncertainty regarding public health and employee safety is the last thing we need as we work to restore consumer confidence in Ohio's economy."

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

