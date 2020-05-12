COVID-19 responders paid tribute with fighter jet flyover

Many in our region got to take in the quick sight Tuesday evening of fighter jets passing over for a training exercise that doubled as a tribute to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operation American Resolve flew over several hospitals in our area in a half-hour span.

Two F-16 fighter jets with the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio National Guard flew over hospitals in Chillicothe, Portsmouth, Ashland, Huntington, Gallipolis and Athens -- all within about 30 minutes.

Sam Worthy's wife is doing her residency at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He came out to the hospital to watch the jets with her. They were only visible a few seconds, moving more than 600 miles an hour.

"My wife has worked a lot of long hours," he said. "Something like this is cool for the community. It does mean a lot."

Mace Sturm's daughter is a nurse. He's grateful for the Ohio National Guard's tribute to emergency responders and healthcare workers putting themselves at risk to get us through the pandemic.

"Those people know what it's like to be on the front lines, and now they've turned around and saluted some other people on the front lines in a different respect," Sturm said.

The F-16 can reach up to 1,500 mph. That's close to double what West Virginia native Chuck Yeager flew when he broke the sound barrier.

