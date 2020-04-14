VOTE BY MAIL | Deadline for Ohio's absentee-only primary approaching

The Ohio Primary is just two weeks away from Tuesday and like most things right now, it will look different.

As Ohio responded to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered in-person polling locations closed on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

As a result, the Ohio General Assembly extended the 2020 Ohio primary election until Tuesday, April 28, 2020 and converted to a vote-by-mail election only.

Tuesday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that 1,254,377 Ohioans have requested a vote-by-mail ballot for the Ohio primary election.

LaRose says 712,048 voters have already cast their ballot.

The state will tabulate results on April 28th.

LaRose says results will be released publicly, but because the election is vote-by-mail only, results will continue rolling in several days after. Ballots must be postmarked April 27th or earlier. Therefore, the results on April 28th will not be final.

If you have not voted, you can still request your absentee ballot.

LaRose says there are three simple ways to make a request. First, you can print your own. If you have your own printer at home, you can go to www.voteohio.gov..

If you don't have a printer, you can call 1-877-SOS-OHIO. The state will mail you an absentee request.

LaRose says you can also make your own form. For the instructions go to www.voteohio.gov/makeyourown

Some Board of Elections are taking extra days to return absentee ballots, says LaRose.

The state has responded by providing extra funding to Ohio Board of Elections in every county to allow more staff members.

LaRose says you can track your ballot just like you can track a package that you order online. If you go to www.voteohio.gov , you can look up what day the ballot will arrive in your mailbox. When you mail it back, you can also track to make sure it was received.

In the 2020 presidential primary, voters across the state have the opportunity to vote in a number of local races, as well as a total of 482 local issues and questions across 83 counties.

"It is absolutely crucial that Ohioans get their vote-by-mail requests in right away so there is enough time for county boards of elections to process applications and the postal service to deliver the ballots," said LaRose. "This is an unprecedented situation, and thanks to our tireless, bipartisan election officials and over 130 partners across Ohio, we're doing everything in our power to provide voters their opportunity to be heard. Voters need to go to VoteOhio.gov so they can utilize that opportunity and get their ballot request in today."