Ohio River reaches crest

1. Ohio crests overnight

2. Slow fall waits for Saturday night-Sunday

3. Backwater to slowly self-correct

Kudos go out to the National Weather Service for an accurate Ohio River crest prediction both temporally and level-wise. The forecast from Wednesday has held with a foot or so from the forecast rendering this overall flood event on the mighty river as minor.

Just 2 years ago the Ohio crested 3-5 feet higher turning the event into a bigger deal.

What we know as of press time late Friday night is that in the Byrd pool (Gallipolis Ferry north through Pomeroy) the river has crested and is inching down. A steadier fall awaits starting first light of Saturday. Interests in Henderson and nearby across the river at Keener creek and behind Cliffside Golf Course along the Chickamunga will see the water recede through Sunday.

Downstream into the Greenup pool (Greenup upstream through Huntington-Guyandotte) while the river has reached crest on Friday evening, it will hold this crest into Saturday before beginning a meaningful fall Saturday night into Sunday. Backwater problems will only slowly subside starting Saturday night (Special metals parking lot, Barboursville route 60 re-opens).

In Ashland-Catlettsburg (downstream from Virginia Point) the fall will wait for Sunday morning so backwater problems and the area along the Big Sandy will not see water levels fully retreat until Sunday.

Finally in the Meldahl pool which passes downtown Portsmouth-South Shore-Vanceburg city park, the river will crest overnight steady off through Saturday then begin a steady macrh down starting Sunday. That means the entire holiday weekend through Monday will see backwaters into the Great Scioto which looks more like a lake or a bay than a river as of Friday night.

