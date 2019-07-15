Ohio Senators lead a bipartisan softball game

They usually face off from opposite sides of the aisle. Tonight, they faced off from opposite sides of the field.

Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman lead their offices in a game of bipartisan softball. (Source: Gray DC)

Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman led their offices in a bipartisan softball game on the National Mall Monday evening. Sen. Brown, a Democrat, headed his team called the “Blue Collars” against Sen. Portman’s Republican “Swing State Sluggers.”

While Portman’s team took home the win for the third year in a row, Brown said the two love to come together to have fun and to work together for the state of Ohio. They differ on many national issues, he said, but like to find a way to unite on their state’s issues.

“I think we’re unusual in Capitol Hill in that we work together on all levels,” Brown said. “This softball game is a way to sort of oil those gears to make us work together better.”

Brown said the annual softball game isn’t the only event the two offices hold together; they also throw a bipartisan holiday party together every winter.