Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating motorcycle crash

One man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Jackson County, Ohio on Saturday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said it happened on State Route 93.

Investigators said 41 year old Benjamin Baird of Gallipolis, was driving south on State Route 93 when his bike went off the right side of the highway.

He began to lose control and then came back onto the road where his bike overturned.

Investigators say Baird sustained "incapacitating injuries" and was flown to St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington.

Baird was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.