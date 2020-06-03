OSU announces return to in-person classes this fall

Ohio State University said Wednesday that it has plans to resume in-person classes for the fall semester.

University President Michael V. Drake made that comment at a meeting of the Board of Trustees and in a message to the university community.

According to a release from the university, “the resumption of full operations on Ohio State campuses will include a combination of the use of appropriate face coverings, physical distancing, hand hygiene, limited density in indoor spaces, control of the flow of traffic into and around buildings, continued employee teleworking when possible, testing, symptoms tracking and contact tracing.”

The university also says “a teaching and learning approach that combines in-person and distance methods is also being developed.”

It says detailed guidelines will be announced in the next few weeks based on guidance from state and federal health authorities and recommendations from a task force that deals with responding to COVID-19 at college and university campuses.

"We are dedicated to continuing our core mission, including providing the best possible college experience for our students while operating under a set of circumstances that no one has experienced before," Drake said in a news release.

University officials say the academic calendar will be adjusted as follows as part of the return plan:

“The first day of classes will be Tuesday, Aug. 25, and the last day will be Friday, Dec. 4 – with the last day of in-person, on-campus instruction taking place Wednesday, Nov. 25. Instruction in the last week of the semester, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, and final exams from Dec. 7 to 11, will be accomplished through distance methods. The autumn commencement date and format will be announced at a later date. Under this schedule, some student vacation days – fall break Oct. 15-16 and Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving – are eliminated, and classes will be in session on those dates. Veterans Day (Nov. 11) and Labor Day (Sept. 7) will still be observed.”

The university says, as part of a phased return, a limited number of academic, clinical and athletics operations are already resuming with safety protocols in place.

For more information, including details about how university officials will deal with student housing issues, click or tap HERE.

