Ohio University suspends in-person classes until end of semester

Ohio University announced Friday that all classes on all campuses will be online through the end of the semester. (John Lowe/WSAZ)
Updated: Fri 10:48 PM, Mar 13, 2020

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Students at Ohio University will not have in-person classes for the rest of the semester.

The university announced Friday in a news release that all classes on all of its campuses will be remote and online through the end of the spring semester.

Students will receive a message from the Division of Student Affairs with information about scheduling to move out.

Ohio University also says that a process for prorated reimbursements for dining plans for Athens campus residents is being developed.

 