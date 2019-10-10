Ohio University disciplines its marching band after hazing allegations

Ohio University has disciplined the Marching 110, the university’s marching band, after allegations of hazing.

The university made the announcement Thursday, saying its Office of Community Standards and Student Responsibility (CSSR) launched the investigation.

Marching 110 was advised to stop all non-academic group activities.

The university reports that Marching 110 members are required to enroll in marching band courses for academic credit. As a result, they’ll be allowed to continue university-sanctioned activities, including public performances at athletic events and in the Homecoming Parade, which are part of their required curriculum.

The latest actions follow similar allegations against fraternities and sororities on campus. Earlier this month, an investigation prompted a suspension of all 15 fraternities on campus. However, not all have hazing allegations. Nine of the 15 currently do.

On Wednesday, the university announced that three sororities were suspended after hazing allegations.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

The university released the following statement:

“Hazing is not tolerated at Ohio University within our sororities and fraternities, our athletic teams, sports clubs, registered student organizations, groups or anywhere else. We know that it can be difficult for students to recognize hazing and even harder to feel empowered to report such acts, and we appreciate the individuals who have come forward.

“It is important for all Ohio University community members to know that we value all of our students. We are here to help our students learn and grow so that they become responsible community members and leaders. We will never waiver in that commitment.”

