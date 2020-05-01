Ohio University lays off 140 employees

According to a statement from Ohio University, 140 employees from the school's American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) bargaining unit will be laid off.

The university says the positions held by those employees will be eliminated on May 31.

Ohio University has also stated that several vacant positions within the school will remain unfilled.

The statement says the university had already been making efforts to reduce costs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing reductions in state funding and projected student enrollment, additional budget reductions had to be made.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.