Ohio University prepares to open campuses in the fall

After a spring semester of online learning, Ohio University is making plans to reopen campus for the fall 2020 semester.

Executive Vice President and Provost Elizabeth Sayrs says that includes the possibility of a remote start to the fall semester.

“We will be prepared with a full array of courses using innovative modalities. Our outstanding faculty are already working with the Office of Instructional Innovation and University Libraries to draw on the University’s longstanding strength in distance education,” Sayrs said.

The university says it has developed working groups to come up with a plan for the upcoming year.

This includes a public health group focused on testing and quarantine needs and coordinating with local public health officials, a group focused on personal protective equipment supplies and procurement, a group focused on bringing employees back safely, an academic scenario planning group, a student experiences group, an academic policy group, and a group focused on research and lab spaces. Plans from each are being brought to a coordinating council to make recommendations to the President by the end of June.

“With the health and safety of our University community at the top of our minds, we are planning for our new normal,” President M. Duane Nellis said. “It is our hope and intention that we will return to in-person instruction in the fall if it is safe for us to do so.”