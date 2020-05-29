Ohio University says it will cut 94 administrative jobs

Ohio University has announced 94 administrative job cuts, due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It made that announcement Friday, saying in a release: “Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio University was facing budget challenges as a result of shifting enrollments, and how the global crisis made it necessary for our administration to respond with even more urgency in order to address our new realities.”

University officials said the job cuts will be across its various campuses.

The university went on to say in a release:

“We will do all we can to support our employees who are impacted by these difficult decisions. We have partnered with an external organization to provide transition support to any faculty or staff member affected by these or future notifications. Our partner has experience working with professionals in both academic and administrative fields and will help impacted employees with support such as strengthening their resume or CV, developing career marketing plans, and connecting with recruiters.

“In our commitment to provide clear, timely, and responsive information about the state of our budget, we have launched an informative website to provide links to resources, and more details about budget-related decisions, and actions: ohio.edu/budget.”

