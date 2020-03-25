Ohio University student tests positive for COVID-19

Ohio University's President says a member of the university community has tested positive for COVID-19.

He says the student reported symptoms while away on a university-sponsored study abroad program. A positive test was confirmed on March 24.

The student did briefly returned to their off-campus residence in Athens, Ohio where they could self-isolate while awaiting test results, officials say.

They have since returned to their permanent county of residence to continue self-isolation.

The university will not be releasing the name of the student.

Since learning of the confirmed diagnosis, university officials say they have been working closely with public health officials to investigate any interactions this person had with faculty, staff or students.

The university made the decision to end all study away programs and travel experiences on March 12.

The university also suspended all in-person classes for the rest of the semester. All students are finishing their spring semester classes online.

