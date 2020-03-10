Ohio University suspending all in person classes on all campuses

Ohio University is suspending all in person classes on all campuses through at least March 30.

Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis says the university is moving to a virtual instruction environment, effective immediately.

All students who traveled home over spring break are also being encouraged to stay at home and those who were traveling over spring break are also being asked to not return to campus.

Nellis says students who live in residence halls on-campus are not to return to campus after spring break unless they request and receive prior authorization

All university-sponsored travel has also been suspended until further notice, Nellis says.

All planned Ohio University events, except Ohio University athletic events, may either be postponed or moved to alternate formats until March 30, 2020.

No cases of coronavirus have been reported at any Ohio University campus or location, but leaders say as the outbreak becomes more widespread in the United States they are taking every precaution to ensure safety.

University officials believe the risk of transmission on campus is low at this time.

Ohio University is following the guidance of state and local Departments of Public Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

