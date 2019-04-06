Ohio addressing disclosure of personal information

Ohio says it's taking steps to address the disclosure of personal information for hundreds of people who use a state benefits portal.

The departments of Administrative Services, Medicaid and Job and Family Services said Friday the Ohio Benefits System breaches happened during three separate incidents. The portal, administered by Accenture, supports certain state benefits programs.

On Feb. 16, 250 users' information appeared on another user's account. On March 20, 643 beneficiaries' information was erroneously mailed to five unrelated people. Also on March 20, up to 100 users' information was incorrectly saved to the wrong account.

Computer errors were cited in all three issues. The first two were resolved in one to two days. A temporary fix is in place for the third issue with a permanent one in development.