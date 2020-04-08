Ohio announces absentee ballot applications pick up in grocery stores

The Ohio Primary Election is now on for April 28. If you want to vote in the election, you will have to do so with an absentee ballot.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and the Ohio Grocer Association announced a partnership to allow consumers to pick up absentee ballot applications in grocery stores.

"We are not sure how many people have access to printers at home to print off that application, and that seems to be the only way to get your ballot instead of going inside the board elections," Ohio Grocer Association President and CEO Kristin Mullins said. "If we can provide that printed copy then they can fill it out, mail it in, and they will get that printed ballot to participate in this very important primary election."

Every grocery store in Ohio may choose to participate in the partnership, so check with stores in your area.

"I would tell them to check with the customer service application to see if they are having the service for the community," Mullins said.

Once your application is approved, the Board of Elections will mail you your primary election ballot. You can fill the ballot out and just drop it in the mail. The postage is paid for by the Board of Elections to deliver your vote.

"All applications for absentee ballots including the correct applications must be received by the office of the board of elections no later than noon April 25th, and ballots must be postmarked by April 27th for those mailing them in," Meigs County Board of Elections Director Angie Robson said.