Ohio announces first cases of coronavirus

Ohio has announced its first confirmed cases of new coronavirus, or COVID-19, the Associated Press reports.

Three people have tested positive in Cuyahoga County, which is in the northeastern part of the state.

According to information from state officials, five more people are being monitored for possible infection.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency, which allows Ohio to purchase health-related items without a bid.

