Locals react to Ohio bill that aims to raise the age to buy firearms to 21

George McCalvin is one of more than 150,000 people in Ohio who have a concealed carry license.

Another proposed bill in Ohio would create universal background checks on gun buyers.

"I love being able to own a gun and sharing it with other people,” he said.

His passion for the Second Amendment began when his dad took him hunting at age 6.

"Took me out into the field and showed me all the gun safety rules and everything that I need to observe,” McCalvin said.

Now he's passing along his knowledge of hunting to a new generation of kids through his special needs youth-hunting program.

"We try to teach these kids gun safety. That our biggest point that we teach with these kids,” he said.

That’s why he disagrees with an Ohio Senate bill that aims to raise the minimum age to buy a firearm to 21.

"A young man or a young woman that are 18 years old that can serve in our armed forces. We send them overseas or wherever it may be we put a firearm in their hand,” McCalvin said. "I think if they can be trusted to protect us, I think they ought to be able to purchase a gun at 18.”

Another bill would impose universal background checks, something that McCalvin agrees with, but he doesn’t think it would stop criminals from getting their hands on guns.

"You can buy a gun anywhere. It doesn’t matter whether you come to a gun store or you go out on the street, you can go to flea markets. Individuals are going to sell guns, so it’s not going to stop the sale of guns,” he said.

He hopes that politicians include views like his when drafting gun laws.

"They can be, but it’s the person behind the gun that's dangerous; it’s not the gun itself," McCalvin said.

A bill that would create a red-flag law to temporarily remove guns from people threatening themselves or others is also being considered by the Senate Government Oversight Committee.