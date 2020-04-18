Ohio business locks up for good during COVID-19

Jeff Fannin had been home brewing beer for years. But more than anything he wanted a space where he could enjoy and share his creations with others.

So in March of last year, he opened 7Pour0 Brewery on 2nd Street in Portsmouth.

"That’s when we got into the BBQ grill style food, everything’s cooked on an open fire on real wood," said Fannin. "We don’t use propane or anything like that."

Customers visited from all over, all walks of life. They even hosted someone from Germany right after Oktoberfest.

"Messaged through social media so I knew he was coming," said Fannin. "So I made sure to have a couple German beers on and he absolutely loved them."

Shortly after celebrating their first year at that location, COVID-19 threw a wrench in the plans, slowing down the momentum.

Just before St. Patrick's Day, a busy time in the beer industry, the Governor issued a stay-at-home order, limiting restaurants to carry-out orders.

But the atmosphere and experience that he's serving, can't be bottled up and enjoyed at home.

"Seeing a really fun, cool spot in our area," said Fannin. "Totally unique, totally different, very laid back place to come in. Whether you hung out in the leather chairs or sitting at the bar or one of the tabletops."

Jeff had to make a tough decision. As a former respiratory therapist, eh understands the seriousness of what's going on around us.

"Unfortunately, what we needed is for things to get back to normal a lot quicker than it did," said Fannin.

When the restrictions were extended and he realized no federal funding was headed his way, he knew he wouldn't be able to re-open his doors.

"It’s not fun taking down all the stuff you worked really hard on," said Fannin. "Kinda taking your dream apart, I wouldn't wish it on anyone."

While the doors may remain closed, he's looking forward to the future. His mobile food truck will be up and running soon, serving various locations throughout the community.

Jeff says he's not giving up and insists it's critical that everyone continues to support local.

"Hopefully the government and funding actually start showing up or it’s going to happen to a lot more business, same as it did to us."

Jeff is also working on his wine license. He said the project was a labor of love, thanks to the help of his fiance and children.