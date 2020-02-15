Ohio chief justice convenes wrongful conviction task force

The chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court is convening a task force to study the process for dealing with wrongful convictions.

Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor says the committee will analyze how Ohio and other states review cases after convictions.

O'Connor says the Task Force on Conviction Integrity and Postconviction Review will also analyze the work of other states' innocence commissions and panels that review the strengths of convictions.

O'Connor expects to appoint members soon. She wants a report by the end of the year that would include recommendations for updates to state law or court rules.

