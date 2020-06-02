Ohio cities report more protests and arrests overnight

Police in Ohio cities say dozens more people have been arrested in protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

However, Cincinnati authorities say Monday night's activity marked improvement over the weekend, when hundreds of people were arrested.

Cincinnati police said 40 to 50 people were arrested, many for violating an 8 p.m. curfew.

Police said several weapons were seized, including one with a 100-round magazine.

Mayor John Cranley apologized for the police detention Monday night of a Cincinnati Enquirer reporter, calling it “a big mistake.”

He was released without charges. Columbus and Cleveland police also enforced curfews.

