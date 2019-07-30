Ohio driver caught with $5K worth of cocaine

An Ohio man is facing drug charges after troopers found about $5,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled a man over around 9 p.m. on July 24. The driver was on U.S. 35 in Gallia County.

Investigators say the traffic stop was for a marked lanes violation. The troopers noticed "criminal indicators" and asked the man to get out of the vehicle.

Troopers found 50 grams of suspected cocaine.

"He consented to a pat-down and admitted to possessing the contraband," Lieutenant Dana Hutton stated in a press release.

David Hansard, 36, of Columbus, is facing felony charges of possession of cocaine and trafficking in drugs. He is currently in the Gallia County Jail.

If convicted, Hansard could face up to 22 years in prison and a fine of up to $40,000.