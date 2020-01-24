Ohio first lady Fran DeWine visits libraries in southeast Ohio

Ohio first lady Fran DeWine made several stops in southeast Ohio on Friday, all to share her mission of fostering the love of reading.

Inspired by her own love of reading, DeWine stopped at libraries in Johnson, Pike, and Scioto counties to read a book from the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library.

“Mike and I looked into it, and after he became governor, we said I think this will be a great program for every child in Ohio,” DeWine said.

Any child from birth to age 5 can enroll to receive books from Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library. Once enrolled, each child will receive a new book each month, at no cost to their family, until they reach the age of 5.

The program is in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to ensure children entering kindergarten are ready for academic success.

“The first year they get a lot of born books, because it's so important for the very little kids to feel books, touch the, and be able to turn pages. And the last book they get is 'Look out Kindergarten, here I come,' ” DeWine said.

To ensure each child is set up for success, Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library will provide a dollar to dollar funding match for each county that opens OGIL to its residents.

In addition, the General Assembly committed $5 million to OGIL to the state for the fiscal year of 2020-2021 budget.

