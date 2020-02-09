Ohio flu hospitalizations reach highest number this season

Ohio health officials say flu hospitalizations reached their highest number for the 2019-2020 season.

The Ohio Department of Health said Friday 832 people were hospitalized between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1, a 36% percent increase from the previous week.

Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says the spike in hospitalizations is “deeply concerning.”

Health officials say an 11-year-old girl from Lake County earlier this week became the state's second pediatric flu death this season.

A 16-year-old girl from Cuyahoga County was the first.

The state doesn't track adult flu-related deaths.

There have been nearly 4,500 flu-related hospitalizations in Ohio this season.