Ohio fugitive found after alleged stabbing in Charleston

A homeless fugitive from Ohio is in custody after he got into a fight with another homeless man Tuesday morning.

Charleston Police said Cory Kinsel, 36, allegedly stabbed the other man in the arm. He'll be charged with malicious wounding.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

Kinsel is wanted in Ohio for criminal damaging and aggravated menacing. Charleston Police said there is a possibility he will be extradited to Ohio.

